North Baltimore and Perrysburg school districts had their renewal levies approved Tuesday.
Perrysburg asked voters to support a 1.9-mill permanent improvement levy renewal.
The unofficial results from the Wood County Board of Elections shows 11,057 in favor and 7,430 opposed.
Superintendent Tom Hosler has said the money will go to things like roof repairs that have been scheduled for a number of years and new COVID-19 related needs.
The district also is looking at building improvements including new touchless faucets, increased network capacity for internet, and modifications to the heating and cooling systems that might include a filtration system.
As a renewal, the levy will collect the same $1.6 million annually that it previously collected and will run for five years.
In North Baltimore, the district asked for support for a 1.45-mill renewal levy.
Unofficial results show it passed, 943 in favor and 750 opposed.
The emergency levy collects $157,250 annually and will run for 10 years.
Voters in Hoytville who are in the McComb school district supported their 3.36-mill renewal levy, 162 in favor and 141 opposed.
Those county voters who reside in the Patrick Henry school district opposed their 3-mill renewal request, 22 opposed and 14 in favor.