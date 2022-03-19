Wood County Juvenile Court Judge David Woessner hosted the 31st meeting of Wood County school administrators and service providers. This year’s meeting took place at the Wood County Fairgrounds, Pratt Pavilion, on Jan. 27.
Forty-one individuals representing superintendents, principals, assistant principals, school resource officers and service providers from across Wood County attended. School districts represented included Bowling Green, Elmwood, Lake, Northwood, Otsego, Penta Career Center, Perrysburg and Rossford.
Representatives of the Wood County Educational Service Center, Wood County Department of Job and Family Services, Wood County Prosecutor’s Office; Wood County Juvenile Court Probation Department, Wood County Juvenile Detention Center, Juvenile Residential Center of Northwest Ohio and Children’s Resource Center were also in attendance.
Woessner provided information surrounding programs and resources available to schools and families throughout Wood County. Programs such as the Juvenile Court’s Intervention and Diversion Program, Safe and Healthy Sexuality Program, Social Skills Program and other ongoing available resources were reviewed.
Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson and Wood County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in the Juvenile Division, Charles Bergman, were present and provided information relative to services and procedures impacting the schools and families involved in the juvenile justice system.
“I am always happy to have the opportunity to maintain and improve the lines of communication between our school administrators, service providers and the juvenile court,” Woessner said. “It was a pleasure to be able to host this year’s meeting in person and to once again provide the court, the schools, and our service providers an opportunity to continue to discuss ways to best assist families and youth throughout Wood County.”