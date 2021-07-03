The school budget plan that had the support of education leaders around the state — and Wood County — has been approved.
On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine signed the budget that was approved by the House and Senate.
The budget provides around $10.9 billion to public school districts for each of the next two years.
It also increases the per-pupil cost to $7,202 from $6,020, as reported by the Legislative Service Commission.
The education budget follows what was proposed in the Fair School Funding Plan, which had the support of all Wood County superintendents.
The financial needs of fast-growing school districts such as Perrysburg have been addressed, according to the Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler.
“What we like about this formula, as they phase it in, we will get money for each student we’re serving,” he said.
Hosler was the co-chairperson of the Base Cost Subcommittee of the Cupp-Patterson School Funding Workgroup and in that role provided testimony to both the Ohio House and Senate.
A budget conference committee with representatives from the House and Senate had to resolve the two funding versions passed in each legislative branch.
In that process, four legislators were chosen from both the House and Senate for the committee.
Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, was on the committee.
Both the Senate and House carefully considered all aspects of both proposals, including school funding, Gavarone said Thursday.
“What was signed into law today provides Ohio schools with a modernized school funding formula, benefiting our state’s 611 school districts, while expanding school choice for Ohio families and students,” she said.
Gavarone explained why the Senate, after developing its own school funding plan, went with the House version, known as the Fair School Funding Plan.
“The decision was made that because this is a two-year budget, it would be appropriate for the funding to be for two years so that the next General Assembly can have their say for funding future years,” she said.
Hosler is pleased that, with the new formula, Perrysburg will no longer be capped in the amount of funds it gets from the state.
Under the prior funding formula, his district should have received $14 million but only received around $11 million, he said.
Under the new plan, “you get what the formula says you get and you know why,” Hosler said.
Although the intent was for the plan to set amounts for six years, the state legislature did not commit beyond the two years of this budget.
“But the formula has been set so up so we can have that conversation in the next biennium budget,” Hosler said.
Estimates for Wood County schools are based on student counts derived from data supplied by the Ohio Department of Education and valuation projections supplied by the Ohio Department of Taxation. These estimates may change, according to Ohio Police Matters.
Eastwood Schools Superintendent Brent Welker said he wasn’t surprised by the minimal extra amount coming to his district.
“I don’t think we expected to see an increase … and our hopes were we would like to be a little better, but if we could stay flat-funded that was reasonable,” he said.
The budget also increases the maximum amount for vouchers to attend private schools from $4,650 to $5,500 for children in grades K-8 and from $6,000 to $7,500 for high school students.
“This is a bold and historic decision that will reverberate for decades,” said Rick Lewis, Ohio School Board Association chief executive officer. “Enacting this funding model represents a generational investment that will thrust Ohio forward into an era of stable and predictable education budgets to help schools meet the needs of all students.”
The new formula considers what Hosler called the “whole student,” which would include instruction, co-curriculars, professional development, social-emotional needs, career readiness, counselors and technology.
“Local school districts get to determine how they spend that money,” he said.
The funding plan is the product of more than three years of work by House Speaker Robert R. Cupp, R-Lima, and former Rep. John Patterson, D-Jefferson, who created the plan with the help of school superintendents and treasurers from across the state. Their plan was to phase it in over six years; the bill signed by DeWine is for two years.
Cupp, while in Lima Wednesday, touted the bill as one of the best budgets he has seen during his time in the general assembly. He noted the education funding as one of the highlights of the bill, according to a Lima News story.
“(The bill) creates a new school funding formula, which is going to actually be functional and predictable,” Cupp said. “It’s going to be much better for funding our schools.”
Funding for local schools
Estimates supplied by Policy Matters Ohio show what Wood County school districts will get during this biennium budget.
• Bowling Green: $7.53 million in fiscal year 2022; $7.71 million in fiscal year 2023. That is up a total of $632,359 since fiscal year 2021, which ended Wednesday.
• Eastwood: $6.75 million in FY22; $6.76 million in FY23. This is up a total of $29,063 since FY21.
• Elmwood: $7.57 million in FY22; $7.56 million in FY23. This is up $92,076 since FY21.
• Lake: $6.58 million in FY22; $6.59 million in FY23. This is up $132,450 since FY21
• North Baltimore: $4.47 million in FY22; $4.63 million in FY23. This is an increase of $235,172 since FY21.
• Northwood: $5.12 million in FY22; $5.43 million in FY23. This is an increase of $829,204 since FY21.
• Otsego: $6.11 million in FY22; $6.11 million in FY23. This is an increase of $7,163 since FY21.
• Perrysburg: $11.34 million in FY22; $11.39 million in FY23. This is an increase of $245,927 since FY21.
• Rossford: $3.91 million in FY22; $3.92 million in FY23. This is an increase of $16,291 since FY21.
