Carr gets full-tuition scholarship to IT
Six students, including one from Wood County, have earned full-tuition scholarships to attend Indiana Tech this fall. Four were awarded the university’s elite Presidential Scholarship while the other two earned the H. Robert and Lois Gill Scholarship.
Jared Carr, Perrysburg High School, received a Gill Scholarship.
He will pursue a bachelor of science in Mechanical Engineering and will be a member of the Warrior’s men’s bowling team. He is known in his community for his work with veterans, the underprivileged and Special Olympics.
The Gill Scholarship is named for Robert, a 1960 electronics engineering graduate of Indiana Tech, and his wife. Much like recipients of the Presidential Scholarship, Gill Scholars must demonstrate excellence in academics and extracurricular activities, a high level of character and a commitment to community service and the admirable qualities and traits of a good leader, as outlined by the Indiana Tech Scholars Leadership Program.
Borden earns Rhodes scholarship
For the 2020-21 academic year, the Rhodes State College Foundation has 153 scholarship awards totaling $156,563 to award to students. Over the past 20 years, the foundation has awarded 2,123 scholarships to students, totaling $2.2 million through endowed and annual funds. Presently, the foundation has 60 endowed and annual scholarship funds.
This year’s scholarship applications are available beginning Aug. 17 at https://rhodesstatecollege.awardspring.com/.
Melanie Borden, of Wood County, was awarded a Rhodes State Scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year.