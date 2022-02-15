The Zonta Club of Bowling Green, dedicated to improving the status of women, will provide scholarships to women age 25 years and older. The maximum scholarship will be $2,000.
The award recipient must be a resident of Wood County, have financial need, have earned a high school diploma or GED and be eligible to enroll or already be enrolled in a post-secondary program of study. Such a program of study may include, but is not limited to, the following:
· Four-year university or college
· Graduate school
· Two-year college
· Technical training
The award will be sent directly to the school upon evidence of matriculation (or enrollment). The award is for tuition, books and/or school supplies.
How to apply:
1. Obtain scholarship application packet. Available at: Zonta website at www.bgzonta.org
2. Submit application and two signed recommendation forms submitted by email or postmarked March 31. Submit application by:
a. Mailing items to Zonta Club of Bowling Green, Attention Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 745, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 b. E-mailing forms to BGZonta@gmail.com. (Note that recommendation forms can still be mailed since these are in a sealed envelope or the person making the recommendation may e-mail their recommendation to this address)
Deadline is March 31 (postmarked).
The Zonta Club of Bowling Green is part of a larger, international organization known as Zonta International. Founded in 1919, Zonta International is a global service organization of executives in business and the professions working together, across political and social boundaries, to advance the status of women worldwide. Zonta International members volunteer their time, talents, and money to local and international service programs, as well as scholarship and award programs aimed at furthering women’s education, leadership, and youth development. The Bowling Green Club was chartered in 1999.