The Eastwood Alumni Association awarded several $500 scholarships to members of the Eastwood High School Class of 2022. Scholarship winners were (back row from left) Adam Graber, Owen Brinker, President Betty Kahlenberg, David Russell, Isaac Badenhop; and (front row from left) Sidney Strauss, Emma Finley, Jamie Lahey and Sheriden Schuerman.

