Bowing Green High School seniors were asked to submit information on their college plans and the scholarships they have received.
The students listed below submitted their information.
Arika Adams will study Exercise Science at The University of Toledo. She received a $6,000 Toledo Excellence Scholarship, $1,000 DeAcre Koch Scholarship, $1,500 BG Rotary Ralph Olsen Scholarship, $1,000 Eric Zimmerman Memorial Scholarship, $500 Central Joint Fire District Scholarship.
Nyah Baer will attend the Honors College at the University of Toledo. She received a $6,000 University of Toledo Excellence Scholarship, a $1,500 Rotary Club Scholarship, a $1,000 Eric Baer Memorial Scholarship, a $1,000 Greater BG Real Estate Association Scholarship, and a $1,000 BG Exchange Club Award of Excellence.
Thompson Black will attend Bowling Green State University. He received the $1,000 Eric Baer Memorial Scholarship, $1,120.54 Robert W. McCraken Scholarship, The Dick Mlinarik Memorial Scholarship for $500, and The A. A. Green Education Scholarship for $1,060.
Michael Boblitt will attend Bowling Green State University. He received a $5,000 Freshman Academic Scholarship and a $1,000 Budd Gallier Scholarship.
Austin Bowen will be attending the Ohio State University. He was awarded the Dave and Becky Adams Memorial Scholarship $500.
Tyler Bowen will be attending Ohio State ATI. He received the Mike McFrederick Landscape Horticulture Scholarship $1,500, the Earl and Betty Hawkins Scholarship $1000, the Agricultural Technical Institute Scholarship $1000, the Kent Hammond Academic Scholarship $1000, and the BG Community Foundation Scholarship $1500.
Claire Bowers will be attending BGSU in the fall. She received a $1,000 memorial scholarship in honor of Lynda Snyder, a $1,000 Albert and Margaret Newlove Scholarship, a $1,250 Martini Family Scholarship and a $5,000 BGSU Freshman Academic Scholarship through BGSU.
Cade Cookson will attend Bowling Green State University. He received a $3000 Freshman Academic Scholarship (renewable).
Cameron Deiter received from Kent State, the Academic Achievement Award of $2,500.
Brynna Gaines will attend the University of Cincinnati. She received a $2,000 Cincinnatus Century Scholarship, $2,500 Class of 1978 Scholarship, 1,000 Bowling Green Schools Foundation Scholarship, $2,000 Wood County Staff Scholarship, $1,500 Paul Windisch Memorial Scholarship.
Garrett Genson will attend Owens Community College. He received a $1,500 BG Community Foundation Scholarship, $500 Greenwood Chapter #159 OES Scholarship, $350 OAPSE Technical Scholarship and $1500 Almar Lanes Bowling Scholarship.
Trevor Gillum will attend Bowling Green State University. He received a $3,000 University Academic Scholarship.
Lauren Goberman will attend Bowling Green State University in the Honors College. She earned a $9,500 University Freshman Academic Scholarship, an Honors College Presidential Scholarship Award in the amount of full in-state tuition, a $1,000 League of Women Voters Scholarship, a $2,000 Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, a $1,000 Bowling Green Kiwanis Joan Gordon Memorial Scholarship, a $1,000 Greater BG Area Real Estate Association Scholarship, and a $1,000 Wood County Hospital Foundation Scholarship.
Jacob Jicha will attend the Ohio State University. He received a $1,000 BG Schools Foundation Scholarship, a $1,000 Ohio State Trustees Scholarship, a $500 Bobcat Boosters Club Scholar Athlete Scholarship, and a $125 Screen Printed Products Athletic Scholarship.
Luke Johnson will attend Bowling Green State University majoring in Nursing. He received a BGSU $5,000 University Freshman Academic Scholarship and a $1,000 Bobcat Hockey Alumni Senior Scholarship.
Courage Jones will attend Bowling Green State University. He received a renewable $6,000 Freshman Academic scholarship.
Kelsey Kerr will attend Bowling Green State University. She received a $8,000 Freshman Academic Scholarship, a $2,500 renewable Carolyn Ulsh Memorial Scholarship, a $1,000 Bowling Green Schools Foundation Scholarship, a $2,500 PEO scholarship, and a $500 4-H Honor Court Scholarship.
Heather Knowlton will attend the College of Wooster. She received a $38,000 College Scholar Award, a $2,000 Music Performance Award, a $2,000 Alumni Award, and a $500 Zonta Club of Bowling Green Scholarship.
Amanda Mantel will attend Bowling Green State University. She received a $6,500 BGSU Freshman Academic Scholarship.
Kaitlyn Nagel will attend Bowling Green State University. She received a $6,500 University Freshman Academic Scholarship and a $3,900 Local 18 Operating Engineer’s Scholarship.
Aaron Partin will attend Bowling Green State University. He received an $8,000 University Freshman Academic Scholarship from BGSU, a $2,920 Marjorie & R. Donald Robinson Scholarship, and a $1,500 Dr. Peggy Hurst Scholarships from the BGSU Chemistry Department.
Caroline Peek will attend Bowling Green State University. She received a $5,000 BGSU Freshman Academic Scholarship and the $500 BGHS Dick Mlinarik Memorial Fund Scholarship.
Caleb Amiri Prater will attend University of Cincinnati. He received the Darwin T. Turner Renewable Scholarship for 13,606, the Buxbaum Workum Scholarship for $1200, and the Alpha Phi Alpha Scholarship for $1500.
Thomas Rieman will attend Ohio State University. He received the Elmer Boyles Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $568.81.
Ella Strum will be attending Bowling Green State University and major in Forensics. She received a $5,000 Freshman Academic Scholarship from BGSU, a $1,250 scholarship from the Martini Family/BGSU, a $1,000 scholarship from the Exchange Club of Bowling Green, a $500 BGHS Bobcat Athletic Boosters Scholarship and a $250 BGHS PTO Scholarship.
Gavin Sudlow will attend BGSU. He received a renewable $3,000 Academic Scholarship.
Katelyn Ziems will attend Bethany College and plans to major in English. She was awarded the full tuition Presidential Scholarship by Bethany College, valued at approximately $29,680 per year.