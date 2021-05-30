Morgan Schick knows that the next few years of her life will skate on by.
The Bowling Green High School senior plans to playing hockey — a sport where there are few girls.
Since 2020, Schick has been skating regularly with the Little Caesars Farmington Hills Hockey Association on the 19U Girls team.
But beginning at a very young age, Schick has worked her way through the various levels of area youth hockey programs.
She says her interest in hockey began at the age of 8.
“I was doing figure skating first, but when dad took me to watch my brother Easton play hockey, I looked up at dad and said, ‘That’s for me!’”
Schick began learning to play hockey at BGSU Slater Family Ice Arena, she said, and she played as the only girl on her team until the age of 14. She said her team members always treated her right and understood her skills.
When she turned 14, she joined an all-women’s team at Sylvania’s Tam ‘OShanter area. She said the major difference between a women’s and men’s play is the check.
“In men’s hockey, they can check (hit) you hard to get you away from the puck,” she said, “but women’s rules don’t allow that, maybe just a little pushing.”
Schick admitted she preferred to play women’s hockey now.
“I was hurt pretty bad one time while playing boy’s hockey.”
Schick said she had one more year of eligibility to play for the Little Caesars team, “but I am in contact with the Bowling Green women’s hockey club.”
Once she graduates from BGHS, she is planning on enrolling at Bowling Green State University to pursue a major in physical science. Eventually, she said she wants to attain a doctorate in physical science at BGSU so that she can open her own practice in the Bowling Green area.
She has received some inspiration for pursuing a physical science degree from people such as her uncle and his wife, who foster children who often are in need of physical therapy.
“I want to have a practice here so that that kind of care is available here so they don’t have to drive too far.”
She said she decided on physical science because she she likes to help people. Schick explained she saw how her grandmother Betty would do better after her PT sessions.
But she added that this discipline offers solid career prospects. The pandemic showed her how jobs could disappear in an instant.
Schick also has an agriculture background and has been involved with the school’s local chapter of the FFA for four years and Golden Key 4-H for nine years.
For the Wood County Fair, through her membership in the FFA, she shows market meat ducks and produce such as sunflowers. Her work with her 4-H club allows her show poultry and swine at the same fair.
She is the daughter of Kim and Roger Schick.