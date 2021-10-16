The Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. is scheduling cholesterol screening clinics for November for Wood County residents who are 25 years of age or older. The cost is $20 for those age 60 and over and $25 for those age 25-59. These screenings require an appointment and pretest instructions.
The screening panel includes: Total Cholesterol, HDL (good cholesterol), LDL (bad cholesterol), Triglycerides, Total Cholesterol/HDL ratio and a blood glucose level. Results will be immediately available and discussed with clients by a Registered Nurse.
They will be held at the Wood County Senior Center from 9-11 a.m. on Nov. 4, 12 and 23.
Screenings will also be held at the Perrysburg Area Senior Center from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Nov. 16.
To schedule an appointment, call 800-367-4935 or 419-353-5661 and ask for the social services department.