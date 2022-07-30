The Wood County Museum welcomes Trinidad Linares, Bowling Green State University, as the guest speaker for the upcoming Tea & Talk Series event on Aug. 11 from 2-4 p.m. at the museum, 13660 County Home Road.

The August Tea & Talk Series is “Asian American Weddings: Adaptation Not Literal Translation.” It will take a look at how Hollywood may make it seem like Asian-American weddings are fully steeped in Asian traditions centuries old. The truth is no matter how representative Asian Americans want to be of their culture they will have to adapt to meet the needs of the couple and their guests, which makes them very American.

