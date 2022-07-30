The Wood County Museum welcomes Trinidad Linares, Bowling Green State University, as the guest speaker for the upcoming Tea & Talk Series event on Aug. 11 from 2-4 p.m. at the museum, 13660 County Home Road.
The August Tea & Talk Series is “Asian American Weddings: Adaptation Not Literal Translation.” It will take a look at how Hollywood may make it seem like Asian-American weddings are fully steeped in Asian traditions centuries old. The truth is no matter how representative Asian Americans want to be of their culture they will have to adapt to meet the needs of the couple and their guests, which makes them very American.
The museum has partnered with the Summer Kitchen in Helena for the tea. This month’s featured tea will be “Passion Fruits”: The memories of the Copacabana Beach in Rio. Papaya pieces, sunflower petals and criminally exotic passion fruit notes infuse superior green tea.
Reservations and payment are due by Friday by either calling 419-352-0967 or visiting woodcountyhistory.org. Admission is $23 for adults and $18 for Wood County Historical Society members. Admission includes tea, light refreshments by Carpe Diem Cateringin Pemberville and the program. The museum is open for self-guided tours and is handicap accessible.
This program is part of a monthly tea series hosted by the Wood County Museum. A complete list of teas and other programs can be found at woodcountyhistory.org.