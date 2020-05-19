Calla Higgins is a three-time chili cook-off winner with her Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese, which she created as a bit of a protest.
“I got the recipe for the chili cook-off at church, because I don’t like real chili. So I made this instead,” Calla said.
Calla, 12, is a student at Bowling Green Middle School in sixth grade. She has been making this recipe for four years, since the age of 8, and competing in the chili cook-off at the First Presbyterian Church in Bowling Green. Her creation has won the Kid’s Choice award three times.
Calla loves macaroni and cheese, from home-made, to boxed. She’s recently been expanding her cooking repertoire.
“I’ve been cooking since I was around 7-year-old. When it started, it was just like Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, but now I’ve been getting to more complicated stuff,” she said.
Her mother, Stacey Higgins, says that Calla loves all kinds of recipes with cheese.
“There’s a lot of cheese, a lot of macaroni and a lot of chicken. She’s a pretty picky eater. Those are her main food groups, I think,” her mother said.
Through the coronavirus quarantine Calla and her older sister, Chloe, have increased their cooking. Chloe, 15, is a freshman at Bowling Green High School. They have been taking turns, alternating cooking duties at night.
“Both the girls have been taking turns doing the cooking, which has been very nice,” Calla’s mother said.
Lunch is Calla’s favorite meal to cook. She avidly watches the Food Network and has been getting ideas for new and modified recipes.
The chicken she uses is pre-cooked. Her mother believes it is more child-friendly, but they also recommend using leftover chicken.
“They are pre-cooked. We get them in a bag from Kroger and then chop them up, real small, and then you cook it with the mac and cheese,” Calla said. “You have to make sure the noodles you get aren’t mushy. Once you cook them they need to stay sort of stiff. They need to be heavier noodles. Then you need cheese that can melt very easily. We use Velveeta from a box.”
They do that with the cheese in order to avoid making a roux. They found that making a roux on a stove is very time sensitive and not very kid-friendly. They like the creamy base from the Velveeta.
“We use ¼ cup baby carrots and a ½ cup of celery. I wanted to make it so it it’s not just mac and cheese and chicken. It makes it healthier, a little bit, and it tastes better,” Calla said. “Then we add in Buffalo sauce. I use Sweet Baby Ray’s.”
The celery seemed to go well with the recipe, because of the traditional connection with Buffalo wings.
“Through the years I’ve gotten less and less help. This year has probably been the most. I’ve now done it completely by myself,” Calla said.
She said that it reheats well and they take it to potluck events.
Prior to coronavirus changes and a somewhat nagging knee issue, Calla was an avid competitive dancer at the Beat, a hobby that was an important part of her life. As things get more normal again she is hoping to jump right back in.
She has been doing more volunteer work at the Wood County Humane Society. That work has helped her discover a new hobby: photography. The photography grew out of work with kittens.
“I definitely like taking pictures of the kittens, because they are all really cute. But, it’s mostly my dogs, but as I get older I will be able to take pictures of the dogs at the humane society,” Calla said.
She uses her iPhone with the standard editing app, sometimes adding filters.