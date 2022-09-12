ARCHBOLD — Sauder Village will welcome the fall season with Apple Week, featuring apple-themed recipes, hands-on apple activities and cider pressing.

From Wednesday-Saturday, guests will enjoy apple-related activities throughout the Historic Village and apple treats at the Doughbox Bakery. Saturday is also Smithsonian Museum Day – a day that brings together museums, zoos and cultural centers from across the country to offer free admission to Museum Day ticket holders.

0
0
0
0
0