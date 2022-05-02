ARCHBOLD — Sauder Village will open for the 2022 season on Wednesday. The 45th Annual Quilt Show will kick-off the season with a display of quilts in Founder’s Hall, special exhibits, quilting demonstrations and shopping.
The 1920s Main Street continues to be a favorite destination for guests of all ages. The 1920s come roaring to life as families take a peek at what’s playing on the big screen, buy sweet treats at the candy store, explore the grocery and clothing stores, meet horses at the livery, and sip a chocolate malt at the soda fountain.
Guests can also visit the bank, jewelry and hardware stores, barbershop and farm bureau office. There will even be Speakeasy Experiences available for adults on Fridays and Saturdays at the Broken Barrel Speakeasy, by reservation.
Other highlights of a visit include taking a free train ride, meeting farm animals and exploring the museum building featuring a new Women’s Work exhibit. Throughout the village many craftsman demonstrate their trade in places like the Spinning Shop, Pottery Shop, Tin Shop, Cooperage, Basket Shop, Weaving Shop and Glassblowing Shop. The Walk Through Time Experience provides a chance to explore wigwams and a trading post and to visit historic homes, a log school, barn, and gardens in the Pioneer Settlement Area. Guests can learn about life in the 1920s in rural Ohio as they explore the Grime Home and barns.
To start the season, the 45th annual Quilt Show will take place May 4-7 with nearly 400 quilts on display in Founder’s Hall.