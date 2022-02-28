ARCHBOLD — Enjoy an afternoon of information and inspiration at the Sauder Village Bridal Show on Sunday in Founder’s Hall.
Wedding professionals from throughout the region will be on hand from noon-3:30 p.m. to share information about food, photography, gifts, invitations and decorations. The event will also include a variety of special offers, food samples, entertainment and give-aways.
This show also allows guests an opportunity to see Founder’s Hall and learn more about how Sauder Village can help make their wedding a memorable experience. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the wide range of bridal services offered at Sauder Village including retail shops with gifts, rehearsal dinner options at the Barn Restaurant, treats from the Doughbox Bakery, rooms at the Sauder Heritage Inn for guests or the bridal party, and banquet options in Founder’s Hall. Sauder Village also offers many places for a wedding ceremony including the Village Green and Founder’s Hall, as well as the churches and 1920s Main Street.
Admission is $7 but guests can pre-register online to receive a $2 coupon. Registered guests will also be entered into the grand prize drawing. Bouquets will be tossed out throughout the afternoon – providing brides a chance to win a variety of prizes and gift certificates from vendors and Sauder Village.
For more information call 800-590-9755 or to register for the show visit http://saudervillage.org/classes-events/special-events/bridal-show.