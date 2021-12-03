Santa and Mrs. Claus wave during the annual holiday parade in Walbridge on Thursday. The parade, which was led by the police department and the Lake Township Fire Department, traveled around the village, then stopped in Veterans Park for the tree lighting. After the tree lighting, the Claus couple crossed the street for cookies at the VFW 9963 Post.
