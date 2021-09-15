The Salvation Army of Wood County is hosting its Warm the Family program by collecting new and gently used coats for families and children in need.
For its 40th year, Long’s Sanitary Cleaners will once again be the Warm the Family”sponsor and will dry clean all gently used coats. Donations needed are for both female and male, all ages and sizes.
Donated gently used coats can be dropped off at Longs Sanitary Cleaners, 345 N. Maple St., and Sanitary Cleaners Inc., 225 Golden Gate Plaza, Maumee.
Donations can be made through November 15, 2021.
If a business, church or organization would like to donate new coats, hats, gloves and scarves, contact Earlene Kilpatrick, Salvation Army volunteer at 419-601-0976
Coats will be available to qualified applicants early fall, and at the Salvation Army’s annual Thanksgiving and Christmas distributions. For more information on receiving a coat, contact the Bowling Green Service Center at 419-352-5918.