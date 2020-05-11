WBGU-PBS is offering local high schools free airtime to recognize their senior class as schools in Ohio and across the country are working to celebrate the class of 2020 in a time of coronavirus and social distancing.
This airtime can be up to 28 minutes long, but may be shorter, it’s up to each individual school. This provides a way for families across the region to be able to celebrate their seniors together while at a safe distance, particularly for those in areas with poor or no internet connectivity where a virtual graduation ceremony would leave many excluded.
“WBGU-PBS is proud to offer this needed community service during this difficult time,” said Tina Simon, general manager. “We want everyone in our 19-county broadcast area to be able to see their senior graduate and celebrate this milestone.”
This airtime could include a message from the high school principal, a video recording of the graduation speech from the class valedictorian or designated class speaker, a recording of a high school official reading the name of each graduating senior or a photo montage.
All broadcasts on WBGU-PBS are governed by non-commercial rules and regulations through the FCC. Content that does not meet editorial guidelines cannot be broadcast.
To reserve a spot, email Simon (tsimon@bgsu.edu) by May 18. Files will be due June 3. For more information, see the Senior Salute Frequently Asked Questions at wbgu.org/senior-salute/.
WBGU-PBS is a PBS affiliate and partner of Bowling Green State University serving a 19-county region with award-winning programming and educational resources. For more information, visit www.wbgu.org.