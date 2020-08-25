This salmon dish was created for family members who may be restricted on what they can eat.
‘The reason I came up with this recipe is because we often host large family gatherings for holidays and we have some dietary challenges,” said Jackie Dubler.
Baked Salmon was born.
Dubler said she tried to find something that is lower in salt, not as fattening and palatable to a number of dietary choices.
Some people struggle with salt, some with sugar. Some don’t eat red meat.
Salt has been a particular challenge for Dubler. The family used to have salt cups at every gathering and at the end of the meal, the cups would be empty. Now, she watches her salt on food salting food — saying if she salted it to her taste, no one else would be able to eat it.
The first time that Dubler made this salmon dish she found out daughter Krysti doesn’t like the fish. So Dubler added a tray of chicken breasts using the same marinade.
She said likes to Google “baked salmon” and see the tons of recipes come up. She looks at the ones she likes, then mashes them together.
Dubler also hardly fries anything, choosing to bake it or steam it.
This salmon also can be grilled outside. Either way, it starts in a foil pouch. Whether baked or grilled, the salmon only takes 20 minutes.
To make two salmons, use the ingredients listed in the recipe. If you make more, increase the marinade.
“When you make it for a crowd, don’t drown it in the juice … you’ve just got to watch how much lemon juice you put in there,” Dubler said.
She has fixed the salmon with a lemon seasoning, using oregano, rosemary and cayenne pepper; and with lime seasoning, using basil, cilantro and cayenne pepper.
She serves it with a starch, usually white or sweet potatoes, long grain wild rice or couscous. She picks a vegetable to serve with it, suggesting asparagus, broccoli, green beans or baby carrots.
Now that she and husband John are empty nesters – daughters Krysti and Abri have moved out – she is finding it harder to cook for just two people.
Now that she is retired, she has more time to dig out her hand-me-down recipes.
Dubler said she learned to cook from her mom, who, while at work, would leave instructions for the meal.
“Those recipes are time consuming, and I never had time to do that.”
Both grandmothers also were excellent cooks.
During the summer Dubler would stay with her grandparent and they would always make cookies. Sunday brunch also was often spent with the older adults.
When she first moved out, she was constantly calling grandparents to ask how to fix a specific meal from ham to pot roast.
Dubler often pulls out the 1989 Bowling Green Jaycees Beary Best Recipes cookbook – a project she chaired — and uses recipes found in it. Champagne Salad is a potluck favorite, as is Orange cCeamsicle Jell-O.
She prefers baking to cooking.
“I like sweets. Sweets are my downfall.”
Dubler retired in September 2018 as administrative secretary to the city mayor and is proud to say she now has time to make pumpkin pie with real pumpkin.