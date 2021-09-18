A campus safety grant has been awarded to Bowling Green State University, as part of a 27 institution package passed by the General Assembly and co-sponsored by State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg.
BGSU will be receiving $102,964 in campus safety grant funding.
According to Michael Bratton, BGSU media strategist, BGSU Police and BGSU Information Technology Services worked together to secure the grant.
The funding will be used for cyber-security upgrades, specifically to the university’s digital firewalls. The new firewalls will support multiple layers of data protection to prevent ransomware.
“The Campus Safety Grant Program, to enhance school security throughout our higher education institutions, was initiated through legislation last year,” Ghanbari said. “I was a proud cosponsor of this bill and I have always been a supporter of improving law enforcement capabilities so that they can efficiently respond to necessary emergencies when needed. I hope this initiative will help provide students and faculty with a more safe and secure environment on our campuses.”
BGSU and Owens Community College were the Wood County institutions, among the 27 institutions of higher education, that received funding.
Owens Community College received $102,800 in grant funding to cover safety programs.
Last year during the 133rd General Assembly, Ghanbari co-sponsored and supported Senate Bill 310 that had funding for the Campus Safety Grant Program. The release of funding was recently approved by the Ohio State Controlling Board.
Schools had to conduct a security and vulnerability assessment to identify potential areas for improvement in order to be eligible for the grant. Eligible expenses include but are not limited to improved lighting in parking lots, security cameras at building entrances, and secure doors.