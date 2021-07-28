Newlove Realty’s Blake Mahlman slides into home plate safely ahead of Rotary Exchange Club relief pitcher Wade Bradford at the plate during the fifth inning of the PeeWee City League tournament championship game Monday at Carter Park in Bowling Green. The Rotary Exchange Club team defeated the Newlove Realty team 8-3. The Rotary Exchange Club team was also the regular season champions and finished the season 11-2.
