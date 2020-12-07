Nick Rybak is leaving the Cocoon for a new position at the University of Toledo Medical Center.
Rybak began his career at the Cocoon in January 2019 as a part-time prevention specialist. Not only was this a new position, it was the launch of our prevention program. Rybak met the challenge of taking prevention programming into the community by presenting at area colleges and universities as well as creating a community-based men’s group meant to allow anyone identifying as male to discuss prevention and related issues in a comfortable and safe environment.
Rybak was on the Cocoon’s Facebook page on Tuesday mornings as he presented “The Men’s Corner,” a digital series which discussed prevention and domestic and sexual abuse related topics.
Certified in Green Dot, Rybak was invited to present at Bowling Green State University about the program, sat on the Title IX Committee at Owens Community College, was involved with OHMAN and was often invited to make trauma informed presentations to members of the community.
Rybak is a Bowling Green native and attended school at BGSU, recently receiving his master’s in 2020.
“Nick was the ultimate team player who was always ready to assist his co-workers and survivors in any helpful capacity to reach a common goal,” said Noemi Carrizales-Fouty, his supervisor.