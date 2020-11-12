Ryan Myers has been selected to fill the vacant seat on the Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education.
The board, during a special meeting Thursday, voted 4-0 in favor of Myers.
The district had received six applicants for the spot left vacant with the resignation of Bill Clifford.
All six applicants were qualified, said board member Norm Geer.
The board met Monday in executive session to interview all six applicants.
“These six applicants are pretty special. Any one of them would be a valuable addition to the board,” Geer said.
Those who applied included Ben Otley, Tara Loar, Peggy Thompson, Myers, Steven Goyer and Richard Strow.
Thompson, Myers and Strow all were unsuccessful in their bid for a seat on the board during the November candidates’ race.
“All of them showed a desire and a commitment to help the students,” Geer said.
Of that group, Myers was impressive in terms of his qualifications and experience in education, he said.
Myers has spent 21 years in education and 16 of those in special education administration. The last seven years have been spent supervising the special education programs at Penta Career Center in Perrysburg.
He has principal and superintendent licensure.
“He has committed his professional life to education,” Geer said.
Myers moved to Bowling Green in 2013 and has two children at Kenwood Elementary.
In his letter of interest, Myers said he sees three important issues facing the district: educating students during a global pandemic, the deteriorating and outdated school buildings, and healing the divide in the district.
Myers could not immediately be reached for comment.
He will be sworn in during Tuesday’s regular board meeting and will complete Clifford’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2021.
Clifford announced last month his departure would be effective Nov. 1.