The route to college for Lewis Rowan is along a pair of steel hockey skate blades on a sheet of ice.
While the rest of his Eastwood High School graduating class started adapting to coronavirus-inspired digital online courses in March, that was his plan starting last September. Rowan spent his senior year playing hockey and fitting in college credit plus digital coursework at Bowling Green State University between games and practices.
His plan for the summer, and the next few years, is to play junior hockey, in an effort to get a Division I university deal.
However, he’s not just bashing into the boards. Eastwood is a small school without the advanced placement courses he’d hoped for. Instead he’ll be graduating as valedictorian with seven college courses under his belt, through the College Credit Plus program. That’s 21 credits from BGSU.
“I’ve always maintained that my whole high school career,” Rowan said. “That’s always been something I’ve been proud of in a sense. I’ve always definitely tried my best to do it. Keeping up grades and education is pretty important to me.”
His educational upkeep will continue while he plays hockey. After he’s drafted onto a North American Hockey League team, he will also continue taking a course or two a semester in an effort toward a major in either bio-engineering or mechanical engineering. It all depends on which team he ends up on in July and then which school drafts him after that.
Hockey is a little different than most college sports, because of that track most of the first year players are a couple years older than their first year classmates.
Rowan began learning to skate at the Bowling Green Hockey Arena as a 4-year-old. He was a dual sport kid until high school, playing both baseball and hockey.
“I just had to make the choice,” Rowan said. “I played hockey all my life and I’ve had a much better opportunity to go further … it wasn’t a super easy one, but it was pretty clear in my point of view.”
He did travel hockey for eight years in Michigan for several different AAA teams, including Victory Honda and with Little Caesar’s.
Most recently he was a co-captain for the Belle Tire team. They won the Tier I championship going 5-0.
“The hardest thing was that I was never super involved with school athletics, because of being involved in hockey and it runs from September to April, coinciding with all three sports seasons,” Rowan said.
Because there wasn’t a school hockey team it was more like a club sport, but it wasn’t school oriented. To get that school spirit added to his life he also did National Honor Society and several leadership camps.
Even though he hasn’t been in the classes with friends from school, he would still go to pep rallies, which he was glad he did before the coronavirus hit. He does miss many of the standard senior year activities, like the traditional graduation.
“It’s certainly a bummer that we missed that, but with the health risks? All that obviously changed,” Rowan said.
His hockey team was headed into the state semi-playoffs and then it all got shut down the day before the game.
“Within two hours everything was all shut down. Rinks are still shut. I haven’t been able to get on the ice and skate for over two months. To be honest, it wasn’t a terrible thing, but I certainly would have loved to have played in the state championship. From there we would have had an opportunity to go to USA nationals,” Rowan said.
Through hockey he’s traveled through many states and looks forward to doing the same in junior hockey. Teams are all over the country, from Texas to Alaska, so he’s pretty excited to find out what the future holds.