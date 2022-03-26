ROSSFORD — Due to the growth in last year’s tournament, the Rossford Convention & Visitors Bureau is seeking volunteers to help with the 2022 Rossford Walleye Roundup.
“As the number of teams grows, we need more people to fill critical roles such as traffic control, checking live wells on the boats, dock patrol, guiding fisherman to the lineup for the weigh-in, and running the catch up to the stage,” said Beth Genson, director of the Rossford CVB. “The fishermen count on us to be organized and helpful, and we know our volunteers are always great for Rossford events.”
Tournament volunteers will be working outside for two-three hour shifts, depending on the assignment. About 25 volunteers are needed for each of the two days.
“We need people starting at Cullen Park in Point Place for the launch in the morning, through the weigh-ins at our store at 4 p.m. both afternoons,” said Bill Sisty, boat room manager at Bass Pro Shops.
Entering its fifth year, the Bass Pro Shops 2022 Rossford Walleye Roundup is scheduled for April 15-16. The event is open to all two-person teams. Payouts are based on the number of entries and anticipated to return an estimated $20,000 back to the winning teams. In 2021 the tournament attracted 53 teams with anglers coming from Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, New York and Wisconsin.
For more information, visit www.RossfordWalleyeRoundup.com. Tournament volunteers will be required to attend a volunteer meeting and pizza party on April 13t at 6 p.m.. at Bass Pro Shops.