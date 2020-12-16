ROSSFORD – The school district will resume its hybrid teaching model after holiday break, despite concerns of more infections after the season.
After a brief discussion at Monday’s school board meeting, members agreed that school would resume with the hybrid model after Christmas break. An idea was vetoed to temporarily put the students into full online schooling until Jan. 14.
The idea was to control infections after a holiday season that might include the students visiting with people outside their immediate family group.
Superintendent Dan Creps said he was hoping parents would follow CDC guidelines and help keep infection rates down.
Creps also said that they were holding COVID infections in check, with daily reports to the Wood County Health Department. He reminded everyone they report school infection numbers on the school website each Friday.
He said that he and other school superintendents had been told by Gov. Mike DeWine’s office that school staff and educators were in the second tier slated to receive the coronavirus vaccine. The first tier of inoculations are going to the elderly and front line workers.
The board approved payment for a project to improve drainage at the softball and baseball fields at the Glenwood Athletic Complex.
The board agreed to pay $886,000 to Program Solutions Group, Maumee Bay Turf Center and Venture Partnership to remediate flooding on the infields.
The work, which has already started, will replace the infield surfaces with permanent turf material over a concrete pad.
Board member Kent Murphree said their consultants felt the changes to drainage on the infields should eliminate outfield flooding problems as well. The project is expected to be done by the next baseball/softball season. Murphree abstained from voting on the measures due to a possible conflict of interest, while the rest of the board approved.
The board set Jan. 11 as their yearly organizational meeting and budget hearing. Dawn Burks was elected as president pro tem.