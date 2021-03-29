ROSSFORD — Rossford community members are asked to nominate a deserving candidate who has graduated from Rossford High School prior to 2001 and who has made significant contributions to society.
Nomination forms are available at the district’s Administrative Offices located at 701 Superior St.
The deadline for form submission is June 30.
For more information about the Award of Distinction program, contact Lisa Spotts, Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent & Communications Liaison, at 419-720-6714 or via email at lspotts@rossfordschools.org.