ROSSFORD — Rossford High School is seeking nominations for its 2022 RHS Award of Distinction.
The Award of Distinction is offered to those Rossford High School alumni who have demonstrated his or her significant contributions to society.
Qualifications include:
• Graduated from Rossford High School at least 20 years ago
• Nominated by fellow peers
• Honoree(s) are selected by a committee
Nominations can be picked up in the Superintendent’s Office, 701 Superior St. They are due by June 30.
Questions can be addressed to Lisa Spotts at 419-720-6714 or lspotts@rossfordschools.org.