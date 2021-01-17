ROSSFORD — Despite changes in the coronavirus regulations for elementary level school children in Ohio, Rossford school officials will likely not alter their hybrid education model the current school year.
Superintendent Dan Creps told the board of education at the Jan. 11 meeting that although the Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health had relaxed quarantine and social distancing requirements for elementary level students, the school district would not have the building space to meet a 3-foot distancing requirement.
After some discussion, board member Kent Murphree said he felt that the relaxed coronavirus regulations were not enough to warrant a return to five day a week classes.
Another board member, Sharon Belkofer, said “I would hate to see the families’ routines disrupted again if the school went back to full time this school year.”
Creps also said that the school district would be ready for vaccination of the faculty and staff by Feb. 1. He said a survey showed that at least 81% wanted vaccination.
Creps added that the Wood County Health Department had a call out for community members, with or without medical backgrounds, to help with the logistics of the vaccination program.
CARES funding for up to 10 days of quarantine leave expired on Dec. 31. Creps said the state had communicated to the school districts that it was now up to the districts to decide whether to continue the program.
In other matters, the board discussed the questions the public had in regard to the project to remediate flooding at the softball and baseball infields.
Murphree said there was some with the opinion that the school should have held the original contractor to fix the flooding, instead of awarding a new contract for repairs. The complex was built over 10 years ago.
“From my perspective,” Murphree said, “This was the best decision and actually is an upgrade to the facility.”
Creps agreed, saying the plan discussions were open to public for several months through board meetings and news reports, “rather than behind closed doors.”
In December, the board had agreed to pay a total of $886,000 to Program Solutions Group, Maumee Bay Turf Center and Venture Partnership to remediate flooding at the baseball and softball infields.
In other business, the board approved paying for the 2021 memberships with the Ohio Education Policy Institute, the Wood County Economic Development Commission and the Ohio School Boards Association.