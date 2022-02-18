ROSSFORD – Rossford Schools is going to build a new multi-purpose facility to allow sports teams to train inside.
The space also will provide rooms for STEM programs and e-sports.
The 73,600-square-foot facility will be built at the athletic complex at Rossford Elementary School, located on Lime City Road at Ohio 795.
Preliminary plans for the facility have been approved by the city.
Rudolph-Libbe will present to the board of education at its April meeting its estimated costs for the facility.
Preliminary numbers for construction and furnishing are $15.5 million to $16 million.
Superintendent Dan Creps said he hopes the project will start in early May
“I’m very excited about it,” he said. “We’re hoping to have it open August of 2023.”
No new tax dollars will be needed to fund the project; enterprise zone funds will be used to pay for the facility, such as from the new Amazon Fulfillment Center payments.
The facility will be used for educational purposes as well as athletics at all grade levels, Creps said.
The district has been talking for about a year about having a facility under roof to allow the marching band to practice inside when it is cold; and indoor training space for baseball, softball, track, wrestling and soccer. There also will be golf simulators, batting cages and a three-lane track to provide space for relay training.
An indoor turf will be around 50 yards in length, and there will be classrooms for STEM and e-sports.
‘E-sports programming is something we will definitely offer to out students who are interested in that program,” Creps said.
E-sports, which is a competition with video games, is becoming more common and students can compete with others around the world, he explained.
“We know this is something of interest to our young students so it could be another avenue for our kids to pursue,” he said.
While there is a weight room at the high school, there will be additional space in the new facility for cardio.
Creps said the hope is to open the facility up to the public.
“That is our hope, it will obviously be schedule-driven,” he said.