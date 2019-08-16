Rossford Schools offers substitute teacher in-service

ROSSFORD — The Rossford School District is hosting a free in-service for those individuals interested in learning more about substitute teaching in the district.
Those interested must have a bachelor’s degree in any area.
Posted: Friday, August 16, 2019 9:03 am
ROSSFORD — The Rossford School District is hosting a free in-service for those individuals interested in learning more about substitute teaching in the district.
Those interested must have a bachelor’s degree in any area.
Posted in Community, Education on Friday, August 16, 2019 9:03 am. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-3568
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]