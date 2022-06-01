ROSSFORD — The school district will host a groundbreaking ceremony on June 14 at 10 a.m. with invited guests on the site of the new multi-use building which is located at 28720 Lime City Road.
The 79,760-square-foot facility will include an indoor turf facility for athletic and band practices, an e-sports area, STEM maker space classes, locker rooms, weight room, batting practice area and golf simulator space.
The building is being funded mostly through enterprise zone agreements. The Amazon fulfillment center agreement is a leading contributor at $579,000 annually for 15 years.