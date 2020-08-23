ROSSFORD — The health department had input, but not final approval, in the school district’s reopening plan.
At last week’s meeting, board of education member Kent Murphree said that there was some misleading chatter on Facebook maintaining that the Wood County Health Department did not approve the school’s reopening plans.
“They (the health department) are not here to approve or disapprove, but to guide us,” he said.
Rossford students are starting the year with a hybrid model.
At the Aug. 17 meeting, board members said they appreciated the cooperation from the community and staff as the new school year begins.
Murphree thanked the community for “understanding that we are in an unprecedented time.
“When I ran for this position I had no idea that we were going to be dealing with such heavy burdens of public health and the safety of our kids and staff,” he said.
Murphree said that it may have been easier to make “the tough decisions” if they had more guidance and support from Columbus or Washington. Through the efforts of area superintendents, it was possible for this new year to begin as safely as possible with a plan they will stick to, he said.
Board member Tiffany Densic highlighted information from school principals and administrators about their preparation.
At Rossford Elementary, teachers have been participating in training in educational programs such as Google Classroom and I-Excel to support their educational efforts. Densic said each teacher was supplied with a document camera allowing to write on, project and manipulate objects “to help make the thinking process come alive for students.”
She also thanked the PTO for supporting the staff with classroom supplies. She said the elementary is also looking at virtual field trips.
Densic reported that the 10-month cleaning staff is back in the building and recently went through training for Clorox treatment and disinfecting equipment.
Under junior and senior curriculum, Densic told of new classes available. They included Languages & World Culture and Introduction to Theater for grades 7-8, Current Events for grades 6 to 8, Nutrition for grades 9 to 12, Podcasting for grades 9 to 12, Twenty-First Century Literacy, Entrepreneurship, and Video Game Design for grades 10 to 12.
She also said the Rossford Virtual Academy has 253 students enrolled as of Aug. 10.
In approving new board policies, Densic objected to approving all 13 new policies at once, maintaining that she had asked in the past that these items be approved separately.
Board Chair Dawn Burks suggested submitting these types of requests for discussions and changes before the meeting so they could be added to the agenda.
Densic did elaborate on three new policies she felt were worth discussion.
“We made some pretty significant changes to the policy on sexual harassment and I wanted to point out that we should have our people at least take a look at it,” she said.
Densic also said that the new policy on religious and patriotic ceremonies and observances was a good addition. The new policy says students can choose to engage in religious expression before, during and after school hours in the same manner and the same extent as those permitted to engage in secular activities.
Densic did object to the new mandatory policy on wearing a mask. She said the board has overstepped boundaries. She said she understood why it was done but didn’t believe it needed to be made into a policy and needed to be so strict.
It was pointed out to Densic by other board members that these policies were created to comply with state guidelines.
Superintendent Dan Creps said that the mask policy was an independent policy but he added there was verbage in it to allow flexibility should conditions change. He added that the policy was in keeping with the state mandate.
In open discussion at the end of the meeting, Densic thanked Treasurer James Rossler for securing almost $300,000 in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to help pay for the extra expenses dealing with the coronavirus.
In other financial matters, Densic said that the school’s tax policy was business unfriendly and the review of taxes should be sooner than every six years. Rossler said he felt they had a good balance that neither ran off businesses nor unfairly burdened home owners.
Board President Dawn Burk said that the tax burden is about 50-50 between business and home owners, which she felt was a good mix.