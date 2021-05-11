ROSSFORD — An at-times rancorous discussion of mask wearing was part of the board of education meeting Monday night.
Board member Tiffany Densic has appeared at multiple meetings without a mask.
The mask discussion began when board member Sharon Belkofer read a prepared statement pointing out that all people in the building were required to wear a mask, both by declaration of the Ohio Department of Health as well as rules set in place by the school district. She further pointed out that those who disregarded the rule risked being removed from the building.
“We are seen as role models, held to an even higher standard than most,” Belkofer said.
She added that one should not run for office if she can’t agree with policies of their organization.
“How can we expect others to comply (with mask mandates)?” Belkofer added. “Confrontation may be unpleasant, but we must accept responsibility.”
Densic said that the Ohio Department of Health had no legal authority to issue rules dealing with the spread of disease.
She also said wearing a mask would inhibit her ability to eat her meal, saying it was the only time she could eat after work.
Densic also said that she had a medical issue that prohibited wearing a mask.
Board President Dawn Burks requested that Densic provide the required medical statement from her doctor, adding that Densic had not responded to several emails requesting this information.
Densic said that she did not have to tell the board what her medical issue was and that being forced to do so violated her constitutional rights.
Burks agreed Densic did not have to divulge a medical condition, but said that the district just needed confirmation from a medical authority.
In regards to the legality of enforcing mask mandates, Burks said, “We can have our policy enforced, and have the legal ability to do so.”
The other members of the board, Kent Murphree and Jackie Huffman said that they agreed with Belkofer and Burks.
The board said there would be follow-up discussion at the next meeting, set for June 14 at 6:30 pm in the administrative office.