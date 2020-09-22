ROSSFORD – Superintendent Dan Creps shared some positive news with the board of education about how the district is dealing with coronavirus.
At last week’s meeting, Creps said the school district’s hybrid model, where half of the school population attends school at a time, seems to be working to control infection rates. The district began school Aug. 21.
The superintendent said that as of Friday, there were four students under quarantine, representing .22% of the population. Among the staff, one person is quarantined, representing .4%.
“While the numbers seem low,” Creps added, “it is important to remember how contagious the virus is and how important it is to continue to follow the safety measures they have in place.”
Creps said the Ohio Department of Health had reported that as of Sept. 9, they had seen an uptick in infection rates between August and September. For example, the ages 0 to 19 group had an increase of 7.2% and the ages 20 to 29 group had an increase of 10.6%.
Creps said he is monitoring other school districts, particularly in regard to whether they are returning to four or five day a week in-person schooling.
Board member Kent Murphree said he was glad to hear the district’s safety measures seem to be working, leaving open the possibility, if infection rates stay low, that students doing online classes may be able to jump back to regular school after the first of the year.
Junior-senior high Principal Tony Brashear said the first few weeks of school have been very smooth. Students and staff are adhering to their established protocols of masks and social distancing. Because class sizes have been greatly reduced with the two cohort system, appropriate spacing in the classrooms is possible.
He added that the band utilizes the auxiliary gym and the football field for practices, and the choir utilizes the auditorium so that proper spacing can be maintained. Lunch periods have students spread out in the cafeteria, Bulldog Concourse and the student section in the competition gym.
Enrollment in the junior-senior high stands at 850 and 129 at Penta.
Elementary Principal Jeff Taylor said their teachers are meeting each week on Mondays to hold Teacher Based Team meetings to discuss student progress and how to improve instruction. They are also working together to align their lessons and Google classrooms.
The Ohio Reading Test for third graders is Oct. 20-23. Taylor said this is the first assessment for students to meet the requirements of the Third Grade Reading Guarantee.
He added Star testing will begin with students to assess their levels in both reading and math. This will be used to guide the staff’s decisions for small group intervention.
He reported that they have 816 students in grades PreK-5.
Communications Specialist Matthew Thompson reported that they created a new school site for the Rossford Virtual Academy students. The page has some basic login information, contacts for the assigned helpers for students. He said they also made a subpage with videos from Carrie Rathsack doing tutorials for how to work the Rossford Virtual Academy system.
He said that he was able to connect 35 qualified students who were in need of internet through a partnership with Buckeye Broadband and the Cares Act from the Ohio Department of Education.
Sandra Smith, technology director, said Chromebooks and device assignments have been completed. She added there is a worldwide shortage of Chromebooks, so some devices are still back ordered.