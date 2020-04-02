ROSSFORD — There’s still a school district renewal levy campaign to finish in Rossford but new state rules for completing the election and for maintaining the health of potential voters and campaign staff are making it uncharted territory.
“With a halt in a campaign like this, you worry. You have all these pieces that you have put together and then there’s a stall,” said Emily Klocko, chair of Better Schools for Better Community, the Rossford schools levy committee. “We feel like we’ve just been sitting stalled. And now we’re going to get things kick started again and it’s new. It’s uncharted territory. It really is.”
The 2020 primary election that was to be held on March 17, was canceled for in-person traditional voting in a voting booth due to coronavirus concerns.
But the election is not over. The COVID-19 emergency relief bill, absentee ballot voting goes until 7:30 p.m. April 28.
There will be no new taxes if the 5.9-mill operating levy is passed, because it is a renewal request.
When it first passed in 2015, taxpayers who have a home valued at $100,000 were paying $206 annually for this levy. But due to increased valuation in the district, those same taxpayers are paying 5.5 mills, or $194. The levy will continue to collect approximately $2.2 million annually for the district.
The money raised from the levy will go into the general fund and be used for salaries and programming.
Superintendent Dan Creps said the renewal is needed.
“Every renewal is critical. It means $2.2 million annually to the district each year for the next five years,” he said.
The coronavirus has made the act of campaigning very different from in past years, because of the need for social distancing.
Much of the levy committee’s experience is in door-to-door and community-based activities.
“We’ve been working as a group and we’re blessed with a beautiful social media presence,” Klocko said.
The organization has a website, www.betterschoolsforbettercommunity.org, and a Facebook page.
“We’re going to have an extensive explanation that shows people how to vote, because this is new for many people. Many people don’t do absentee voting,” Klocko said. “There will be an informational piece that actually walks voters through how they obtain their ballot, and then what to do with it.”
The organization has enough money remaining to do one more mailing to targeted community members. Klocko said that the group had knocked on doors of every targeted person just prior to March 17.
There are also online events being planned, including videos and a virtual spirit week. The group is also asking for online testimonials.