ROSSFORD – A consultant who works for Bowling Green City Schools had been hired in Rossford.
At the May 10 meeting, the board of education agreed to a $24,500 contract with consultant David Conley, president of Rockmill Financial Consulting for general review of the school finances as well as in preparation for upcoming levies.
In other business, students requested financial support for a new student group.
Two members of the school’s new debate group, Xavier Stiles, Aidon Heaton and teacher Shelley Bertsch, described their successes and detailed their future needs.
Stiles and Heaton explained that the benefit of being in a speech and debate group include improved grades, an improved social skills, a lower drop-out rate and improved career opportunities.
They asked for financial support to pay for fees such for the Ohio Speech and Debate Association, as well as physical support like bus transport. Both students said that the major reason students are not able to participate in this extracurricular program was due to lack of transportation. They also asked for support in spreading the word about the group.
Both Superintendent Dan Creps andBoard President Dawn Burks said they liked the idea of a student fair, to publicize the group, and would like to know more.
Burks also said that the group’s new status was part of the reason funding was not available.
Board member Kent Murphree agreed that better marketing would help the group both in finding new membership as well as fundraising. He said that the first he heard about the debate group was at his last Bulldog Foundation meeting and would like to hear more about the group’s goals.
Creps said that transport for the group can be arranged.
In his coronavirus update to the board, Creps said that numbers continue to be manageable, with only two students in isolation and 25 in quarantine. Of the staff, there was one in quarantine and none in isolation.
He also said that the Wood County Health Department had recently used the campus for a vaccination clinic and over 150 had signed up. He added that the health department may host another clinic on May 29.
Due to the lower numbers, Creps said that their will be an in-person graduation at the Stranahan Theater in Toledo with four tickets per family.
Creps presented Teresa McKnight, an elementary teacher, with a token of appreciation for her 31 years of service. She retires on May 31. He said McKnight had also been an adviser for student council and safety patrol. She had taught second grade since 2012.
The board also approved the new director of human resources job description and an agreement with the Wood County Educational Service Center for Summer Academy Services effective the 2021-22 school year.