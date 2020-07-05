ROSSFORD – Completion of end-of -the-fiscal-year business was done at a special Rossford Board of Education meeting June 25.
The board of education approved a resolution to name the new Junior Senior High School field house the George G. Wolfe Field House and the basketball court the Joe Stalma Court. The old facilities were also named after the two popular coaches.
Superintendent Dan Creps presented a rough draft of plans for a new district reservation plan, which would to classify groups using district facilities according to their affiliation to the district. For example, group A would be the schools clubs. Group B would be groups that have a partnership with the school district. Group C would be all other groups.
He also said that, in conjunction with the new district reservation plan, they are developing an online reservation form which is connected to the school calendar so that people can see what school facility is available for use.
In other action, the board approved service agreements with the Educational Service Center at Lake Erie West. The agreements provide instruction at the alternate learning center, as well as services in psychological, speech language pathology, adapted physical education, occupational and physical therapy, and the services of an audiologist for the deaf or hard of hearing.
Other service agreements were for technology services through Northern Buckeye Education Council/Northwest Ohio Computer Association, with Focus 3, LLC for professional development services and with the Wood County Educational Service Center for Occupational Therapy Services for the summer.
The board accepted the superintendent’s recommendation to waive the Career Tech Programming requirement for students in grades seven and eight, beginning with the 2020-21 school year.
The board entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Rossford Association of Classroom Teachers in regards to supplemental pay.
Three teachers were approved as preschool assessments designees effective July and August of this year. They are preschool teachers Tracy Lowe and Eileen Christoffers, as well as Melissa Thomas, speech language therapist. Amy Peterson received a 1 year limited contract as a junior/senior high intervention specialist. Janice Swartz received a summer employment contract as substitute Transportation office coordinator. Crystal Murtha was approved as a volunteer for the volleyball program.
Resignations accepted were for Cassandra Bryan, part-time secretary at Rossford junior-senior high school; Teresa Finley, cafeteria/playground aide at the elementary school; Joan Swope, cafeteria/playground aide at the junior-senior school; and Lauren O’Hare, third grade teacher.
The next BOE meeting is set for July 13 at 6:30 pm.