ROSSFORD – Nominations for the 2021 Rossford High School Award of Distinction, another program put in limbo by the pandemic in 2020, are now being accepted.
The objective of the award is to thank Rossford graduates who have made significant contributions to society.
To qualify, a nominee must have graduated from Rossford High School at least 20 years ago. He or she must be nominated by fellow peers with the final honoree selected by a committee that includes members of the school district and the community.
Nominations must be in the superintendent’s office by June 30.
Superintendent Dan Creps said Rossford Schools said the Award of Distinction program, which began in 2005, has had a rich history of recognizing successful alumni who make positive impacts on society.
Those honored most recently include Sharon Belkofer, a 2019 recipient from the class of 1960, who is a board of education member.
In 2018, Ivory Julian Anderson Jr. received the award. He was recognized for his long service in the military and as an industrial relations representative,
In 2017 the award went to Rossford native Joseph “Moe” Minarcin Jr, who served on the board from 1994-2009 and had four years of service on Rossford Council.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, there was no 2020 award given.
A complete list of awardees includes Charlotte Ransom Starnes and Edward Reiter in 2004, Diane Haas Baker and Gregory Brown in 2005, Dennis Richmond and David Weaks in 2006, James Rossler, Jr. and Duane Tisdale in 2007, Gabrielle Davis and Edward Tucholski in 2008, Marilyn Ziemianski Fox and Louis Durkac in 2009, Mark Wasylyshyn and Thomas Uhler in 2010, Craig LaHote in 2011, Kendra McCamey and Andrew Kostic in 2012, Bradley Goeke and Timothy Mahoney in 2013, Bruce Kostic and Fredrick Wentland in 2014, James Richards in 2015, and Margo Richmond Smith in 2016.
The award ceremony is to be held in the high school auditorium prior to the homecoming football game. Recipients will be recognized for achievements and contributions to society and then presented with tokens of appreciation. Special recognition will also be made at half time of the homecoming football game.
Anyone with questions can contact Lisa Spotts, Rossford Schools administrative assistant to the superintendent and communications liaison, at 419-720-6714 or lspotts@rossfordschools.org.