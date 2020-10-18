ROSSFORD –The name of former coach was suggested to be added to the new high school basketball floor at Monday’s board of education meeting.
Also, the board looked into the future for possible new construction projects.
Visitor Joe Minarcin asked the board to consider adding the name of former Rossford High School head basketball coach Leroy (Cot) Marquette to the new varsity basketball floor.
He said the addition was fitting because in the early 1960s Marquette led the team to five consecutive Northern Lake Leagues titles as either champions or co-champions, with a record of 91 wins and 13 losses in his five years of coaching. He served as Rossford teacher and board of education member, as well as Rossford Council member. Marquette also accomplished many other projects, including involvement in the creation of Penta Technical College.
Council members agreed to discuss the idea with the board’s facility committee and Superintendent Dan Creps.
Board Facility Committee member Kent Murphree reported that he and council member Jackie Huffman had created a list of possible long and short-range facility improvement projects for the district.
One project he and Huffman said would need attention in the next year or two was a problem with flooding at the athletic complex’s tennis courts, baseball and softball fields.
Two possible long-range projects would be to consider a new sixth, seventh and eighth-grade building and an indoor multi-purpose building.
Murphree said that their district was only a handful that had been gaining students and they might need to accommodate a growing student body.
Superintendent Dan Creps emphasized that at this point the new buildings were only being considered, now that they have wrapped up the building of a new elementary and high school building.
Creps reported that cases of COVID-19 isolation cases and quarantines remained low, with an infection rate of .026% among the students and staff. He reminded the board the new figures are posted on the school website each Friday. He pointed out that the hybrid model the school is using allows proper social distancing that contributes to lower infection rates.