The challenging labor market has a Bowling Green manufacturer thinking outside the box to get workers.
Rosenboom Custom Crafted Cylinders, on South Maple Street, designs and manufactures custom cylinders primarily for mobile hydraulics.
The business recently started busing in high school students to learn the craft and work a few hours a day.
Travis Reiff, director of operations, said Rosenboom wants to give high school students a “clean segue” into the workforce.
“Our goal is finding new employees,” he said. “We’re reaching out to the trade schools that are at the high schools and in the community.”
Reiff, who has been in manufacturing since 1990 said the labor market is the worst he’s ever seen it.
“Absolutely, it’s crazy. It’s harder than ever,” he said.
One of the challenges is transporting the students from Whitmer in Toledo, or Penta in Perrysburg, to the Bowling Green plant, Reiff said.
They are using “good rides” through Goodwill Industries for rides.
Rosenboom also welcomes parents to visit and see where their children are working, Reiff said.
Chris Gilbert, a production manager at Rosenboom, visited the high school and took in their education environment.
“I was able to build a strategy before they came, knowing what they’re exposed to and what I have here that matches that,” he said.
The students are working three hours a day after school. They’re not just helping Rosenboom out with a worker shortage — the students are also starting their future careers if they choose, Gilbert said.
“They are going to be working with experienced people and try to get certified,” he said.
The student program brings some energy to the production floor, Gilbert said.
“It causes some new excitement,” he said. “They feel like they’re part of something big.”
Gilbert praised the equipment and teachers at Whitmer, saying the students were prepared to start working immediately at Rosenboom.
The format can be replicated with other schools, including Penta Career Center, which they have a partnership with also.
Rosenboom donates welding gloves to the schools.
Bailey Oyler, a senior at Whitmer, said he likes the work.
“I thought it was a great opportunity, honestly,” he said, adding that this is his first internship. “I like building stuff and making stuff. I thought this is the perfect place.”
Oyler wouldn’t mind getting a permanent job at Rosenboom after graduation.
“Definitely, if they let me,” he said.
Aaron Washington said he wanted to give the program a try, and make his mom proud.
“It’s cool,” he said of the Rosenboom program.
(Sentinel-Tribune multi-media journalist J.D. Pooley did the interviews for this story.)