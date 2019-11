Rolling into Thanksgiving

3 eggs

2/3 cup pumpkin

3/4 cup flour

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ginger

1/2 teaspoon salt

Filling:

8 ounces cream cheese

1 cup powder sugar

4 teaspoons butter (soft)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Beat eggs and sugar well, then add pumpkin and lemon juice.

Add rest of the ingredients to mixture, and mix well.

Spread batter into a 10 x 15 jelly roll pan that has been greased and lined with wax paper. Bake at 375 for 20 minutes and then remove pan and let cook for 15 minutes. Flip cake onto a clean tea towel and roll up in the towel from the 10-inch side. Let cool 10 minutes.

Prepare the filling.

Unroll cake, spread filling evenly, then roll cake. Cover with foil and chill for 1 hour or overnight.