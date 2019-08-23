Roll along you BG students - Sentinel-Tribune: Community

BGSU Move-in

Roll along you BG students

Posted: Friday, August 23, 2019 9:56 am

Roll along you BG students Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

Bowling Green State University student volunteers help move incoming freshmen into McDonald Hall Thursday afternoon, using rolling carts and their feet. Nearly 6,000 students, including more than 3,600 first-year students, will move into BGSU residence halls today through Sunday.

