Roll along you BG students

Bowling Green State University student volunteers help move incoming freshmen into McDonald Hall Thursday afternoon, using rolling carts and their feet. Nearly 6,000 students, including more than 3,600 first-year students, will move into BGSU residence halls today through Sunday.
