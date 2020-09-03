The Bowling Green High School Bobcat Marching Band is presenting a rock and roll show Saturday.
The performance will be in the football stadium, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Masks will be required for all audience members.
It’s being promoted as Bobcat Band Show # 1 with several more planned. The set-up will allow seating for more than 1,000.
Audience members are asked to arrive and go to their seating area in the Bobcat Stadium between 6:50 and 7:20 p.m. Audience members are asked to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets to sit on during the show. Social distancing will be required.
The tickets will be distributed inside the stadium at the track entrance on the south end of the football field. These tickets will show where your seating area is located. Ushers will be available to help you find your seats once you get your tickets.
The audience members will be assigned seating areas on the field in 15 x 15 foot squares halfway between the yard lines in groups of one-four. Larger groups can get adjacent tickets.
Tickets are free; however, families are encouraged to support the community by donating non-perishable food items for the BG Brown Bag Food Project.
A BG Schools white box truck will be in the middle school parking lot, and volunteers will accept donations through the vehicle’s window.
The Bobcat Band will march into the stadium at 7:30 p.m., play its Bobcat pregame music from the track and field, and then go into the home grandstand standing 6 feet apart and play music to the audience seated on the Bobcat Stadium field.
The theme for this performance is Rock and Roll and will include music from each decade of the rock and roll era from the 1950s to present.
Michael King and a large portion of the Bowling Green State UniversityFalcon Marching Band will be on hand to perform in the middle of the show. BGSU twirlers, drumline, woodwinds and brass will be performing several Falcon favorites.