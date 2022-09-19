WATERVILLE — The Roche de Boeuf Festival organized by the Waterville Chamber of Commerce will be held on Saturday in downtown Waterville from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
This year’s festival will feature a special artists’ area located on North Second Street. Visitors to the festival will have a chance to view, enjoy and purchase the work of 32 local artisans. This arts and crafts section named, Rue des Artistes, is organized by the Anthony Wayne Area Arts Commission.
Metal critters, jewelry, paintings, glass work, hand-carved birds, garden art, photography, hand-crafted woodwork, furniture and much more will be part of the beautiful work on display. Local artists and artisans will be displaying their work.
This year’s line-up includes:
Andrea Baker, Aaron Bivins, Tana Johnoff, Shannon Jones, Mark Luebke, Emilee Roach, Richard Rochester, Jack Schultz, Mitchell Bugielski, Mary Burget, Tony Burroughs, Deborah Clark, Bob Czyzewski, Christine Deemer, Michelle Fisher, Joan Hetzner, Ben Kendall, Kelli Kilpatrick, Jamie Klear, Larry Knight, Jackie Meier, Linda Myers, Brian Reagan, Deborah Reimond, Amy Schultz, Michael Simpson, Samantha Smolenski, Linda Stewart, Deanna Taylor, Laurie Watterson and Becky Wulff.
Sunshine Studios from Maumee will have a booth selling their work. Sunshine Studios is a community studio, open to artists of all ages and abilities. It employs more than a dozen men and women with developmental disabilities who work in textiles, clay and other art.