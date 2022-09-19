WATERVILLE — The Roche de Boeuf Festival organized by the Waterville Chamber of Commerce will be held on Saturday in downtown Waterville from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

This year’s festival will feature a special artists’ area located on North Second Street. Visitors to the festival will have a chance to view, enjoy and purchase the work of 32 local artisans. This arts and crafts section named, Rue des Artistes, is organized by the Anthony Wayne Area Arts Commission.

