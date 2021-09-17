WATERVILLE – The Waterville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 48th Annual Roche de Boeuf Festival Sept. 25 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. downtown .
The festival features a variety of activities for all ages and free entertainment throughout the day. Waterville’s downtown streets will be filled with fine arts, food, vendors, a car show, live entertainment, a parade and, new this year, a beer tent.
In the family entertainment area, children will enjoy musicians, magicians, plays and dancers.
Beginning at 10 a.m., the parade steps off down Farnsworth Road and will feature various floats. Those interested in participating in the parade can register at www.watervillechamber.com.
Following the parade, there will be three stages of free entertainment featuring bands Ice Cream Militia, J.T. Hayden Band, Bliss and other bands and performers. There will also be inflatable rides and old-fashioned games in Waterville’s historic district.
The Annual Roche de Boeuf Car Show will take place at the corner of Third and South streets in the parking lot of Shawn’s Irish Tavern. Car registration begins at 8 a.m. with the awards ceremony at 3 p.m. Trophies will be awarded for several categories and plaques given to the first 100 registered cars. Participants will also have a chance to win door prizes throughout the day. The car show registration fee is $10 and forms are available on the Waterville Area Chamber of Commerce website at www.watervillechamber.com.
According to Chamber Executive Director Corina Pfleghaar, in addition to the many festivities, many Waterville retailers and restaurants will provide special offers throughout the day.
“The Roche de Boeuf Festival with its parade and car show have been very popular community events, attracting thousands of people for many years,” Pfleghaar said.
The festival name, Roche de Boeuf, is a French translation meaning “Rock of Beef” or “Buffalo Rock,” which commemorates the rock which is still present in the Maumee River at Waterville. The rock was used by the Ottawa Indians as a staging ground for hunting and war times, as well as a council ground for peace treaties.
The Roche de Boeuf Festival is provided by the chamber and Shawn’s Irish Tavern in Waterville. For more information visit www.watervillechamber.com.