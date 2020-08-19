Go to almost any intersection near the Bowling Green State University campus and there are likely to be little white 6-wheeled robots — that vaguely resemble an ice chest with a face and small orange bicycle flag.
“Hello, I’m a Starship Delivery Robot,” the robots will say in greeting.
When first introduced in March, the robots delivered take-out food orders from nine locations, but in the fall that will be expanded to 13 locations. Some convenience stores have also added items that can be picked up by the robots.
With COVID-19 the robots have taken on an expanded role.
“The big thing is it reduces exposure,” said Jon Zachrich, director of marketing and communications for BGSU Dining by Chartwells, said of the delivery service and its relation to the coronavirus pandemic. “It really provides a nice option for those who are trying to social distance, for whatever the reason.
“One of the things with COVID-19 is we’ve tried to expand a lot of our take-out options. So we’ve got a new mobile ordering system for our food court, to try to reduce the number of people who will be in our food court. We have to reduce the number of people, so it remains COVID-friendly. We have also added in some take-out options at our all-you-can-eat locations, when it comes to grab-and-go items, prepackaged and microwavable boxes. Those sorts of things.
At the all-you-can-eat locations there are going to have selections of items on the menu that day, Zachrich said.
“We prepackage them with the main entre, a couple of sides, a salad and then they can get a bottled water or a soda, and that will be the equivalent of a one meal price. At both of our locations there is one entrance and one exit, to speed that up.”
There have been 27 robots operating around town since students left in March. As residence assistants return the first week of August the number of robots will be ramping up.
In the first two weeks of operation this spring, the program increased from 160 deliveries on the first day, to 1,000 deliveries, with 48 robots on campus. It became the leading robot delivery program in the country.
“That’s the aspect they are trying to figure out,” Zachrich said. “It will be the entire service area, at 3 square miles, with the new pattern we have, of delivery. So that’s why we are going to start with 50, then add on more robots if we need to. They will be able to pull more robots in, within a week, if we find out we’re not able to keep up with demand.”
The university had already planned to expand off campus when coronavirus hit and students left campus in March. Now anyone can get an order from campus, in most parts of the city of Bowling Green.
A pilot program started this summer to have the robots deliver Kroger products, on campus and around town.
It’s part of a broader goal to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, Zachrich said.
“We’re doing everything we can within our dining facilities: putting up Plexiglas barriers, hand sanitizer stations, all of our employees and patrons are going to be required to wear masks,” he said. “All of those different things we can do, we’re trying to do. But some people are still really concerned … so we really want to provide additional options to everybody, so they feel comfortable using our services. The robots work really well for that, because of the way we sanitize them after every delivery.”
There is also the mobile pick-up location provided by the computer app. It allows the customer to have the delivery location to be as unique as an outdoor bench the customer might be sitting on.
The delivery option with Kroger will be available to anybody within the current 3-square mile delivery area.
“Really, it’s just another tool in the toolbox to provide healthy safe options for students, community members, anybody who eats with BGSU,” Zachrich said.
This is the first of what could be a larger delivery concept revolving around the robots.
A challenge for BGSU Dining was determining how to have the Kroger stock available, given the wide array of options and the distance from campus. The combination was a strain on the time commitment for the robots.
It has been solved by their developing what Zachrich called a concierge service. He compared it to having private shoppers choose the groceries and then having them driven to a central location to be then put in the robots for delivery.
“It’s really nice to see that there is still some continued interaction between the community and the robots. I think it will be interesting this fall, especially with students coming back, with the steps we have been taking to keep people safe and providing options,” Zachrich said. “We’ve been trying to find a way to balance the need for students, as well as the greater community when it comes to trying to be responsible regarding the wider pandemic.”
The little robots have even been an inspiration in Washington, D.C., where U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, introduced his new bill, the Advancing Unmanned Delivery Services Act.
Latta came to campus in May to meet with BGSU President Rodney Rogers where they talked about autonomous vehicles and the way the delivery robots were making an impact on that industry.
“The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of delivering goods Americans rely on directly to their homes as safely and efficiently as possible. Unmanned delivery services, including drones, robots, and autonomous vehicles, unleash the potential to ensure Americans can access necessities from the comfort of their living rooms, whenever they need them,” Latta said.
There is also the new mobile app address, Starship-BG.com, since the expansion to the larger Bowling Green community.