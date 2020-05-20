The president at Owens Community College is leaving to take a similar post in Michigan.
Steve Robinson sent a letter Monday informing staff, students and the community of his departure.
He has accepted the position of president at Lansing Community College, where he began his teaching career.
The college’s board of trustees is expected to discuss the time frame for the search for his replacement at its June 2 meeting. Per his contract, he gave 60-days’ notice of his departure.
“It isn’t about the offer,” Robinson said Wednesday. “This is where my career started.
“It’s an opportunity to go home.”
He said he has family in Michigan and his son is attending college next door at Michigan State University in East Lansing.
Robinson said he plans to move from his home in Sylvania to the president’s residence on campus.
Lansing has a bigger campus and is located downtown, he said. It has a lot of the same programs that are offered at Owens, plus aviation.
The team he built while at Owens his biggest accomplishment, Robinson said.
“Owens has phenomenal people. We accomplished a lot but all of it is because we have a great team.”
He cited the creation of the Owens Express program which allows credit transfers to Lourdes University, Bowling Green State University, the University of Toledo and the University of Findlay.
He said he predicts enrollment will grow after the coronavirus pandemic, which has closed campuses.
“That has not happened yet, but the team is well positioned to work with students as we recover from coronavirus,” Robinson said.
He will not see the completion of the Dana Advanced Manufacturing Training Center.
“But you can bet I’ll drive down for the grand opening,” he said.
“I’m so happy for him that’s it’s really difficult to be sad,” said Mary Beth Hammond, chairman of Owens’ board of trustees.
She said she knew at some point Robinson would want to return to his roots.
“The opportunity was presented to him,” Hammond said. “He was not actively looking. He was highly recruited to apply.”
She also commented on the team he has built while president.
“As a college we’ll look back and say we really miss him but look at how strong we are,” Hammond said.
During his tenure at Owens, Robinson helped the college out of its fiscal emergency, developed a multi-year strategic plan and strengthened connections to the community.
His #EndCCStigma campaign has been used by campuses across the country and he plans to continue using it at Lansing.
“Our organizational strength and financial resilience have allowed us to proactively respond to the sudden disruption caused by the current pandemic and chart a confident path forward,” he wrote in his letter. “I remain so impressed by the flexibility and innovation of the entire campus as we continue to foster the success of our students and communities. In my remaining time as president, I will be working with the leadership team to make sure Owens’ mission and strategic plan guide our next steps.”
Robinson was hired as vice president of academic affairs in 2015 and became interim president in 2017 with the departure of Mike Bower. At that time, he had more than 25 years of community college experience and said he hoped to remove the “interim” from the title, saying it is his intent to apply for the job.
He was named president in April 2018.
Robinson began his career as a professor of English at Mott Community College, a two-year public institution located in Flint, Michigan. During his tenure there, Robinson served as president of the Mott Community College Education Association, interim dean of Mott’s Social Sciences Division, interim dean of Health Sciences and executive dean of planning, research, and qualitative initiatives.
He also served as dissertation chair for the Community College Leadership Program at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan, and as a graduate lecturer at the University of Michigan Flint campus.
Robinson earned a bachelor’s degree in English language and literature, a master’s degree in English, and a doctorate in critical studies in the teaching of English, all from Michigan State University.