PERRYSBURG — Owens Community College gave a tearful goodbye and a standing ovation to its president, who is leaving in July.
Steve Robinson attended his last board of trustees meeting Tuesday, which again was televised on Microsoft Teams as members maintained social distancing requirements.
“I’m going to leave here the way I came. I want to be respectful of the work that needs to be done,” he said.
Robinson said that he will remain 110% committed to his job until he leaves.
In his five years at Owens, he has been inspired by the people he has worked with and their commitment to the college.
“We are now perceived as a leader in the state … and nationally.”
Robinson’s last day at Owens will be July 17.
He updated trustees on the CARES Act funding. The college received $4 million and is giving $1.9 million to students, “through a very strategic allocation of those student dollars.”
Some of the money will be given through an automatic award and the rest through an application process.
“Other colleges kind of jumped the gun in administrating these direct relief funds to students,” Robinson said. “We measured twice and cut once, and I think we’re going to help our students in a great way because of this strategy.”
Robinson has accepted the position of president at Lansing Community College in Michigan, where he began his teaching career.
“It isn’t about the offer,” Robinson said in May when he announced his departure. “This is where my career started.
“It’s an opportunity to go home.”
He said he has family in Michigan and his son is attending college next door at Michigan State University in East Lansing.
He commented on the three trustees he has worked with as board chairs while he has been at Owens: Ed Nagle, Dee Talmage and most recently Mary Beth Hammond.
“You are the perfect trustee to be in charge as this board searches for another president,” he said to Hammond.
Her superpowers are relationship building, Robinson said, and she continues to bring people together and make things happen.
As he praised others for their work in running operations, he pointed out his four vice presidents and the senior leadership team.
“This is the best executive leadership team at a community college in the state of Ohio, period,” Robinson said. “In my remaining time as president, I’m going to be working with this leadership team to make sure our mission and our strategic plan guide our next steps.
“While I’m excited to return to the college where I started as a teacher, I really am sad to leave this wonderful college and this great community. My love for this place is genuine and I poured my heart into this place.”
Robinson was hired as vice president of academic affairs in 2015 and became interim president in 2017 with the departure of Mike Bower. At that time, he had more than 25 years of community college experience and said he hoped to remove the “interim” from the title, saying it is his intent to apply for the job.
He was named president in April 2018.
Hammond choked up as she finished reading the resolution proclaiming Robinson, the college’s seventh president, an educator and leader “who took to the road, the airwaves, and most importantly on our campuses as a change agent for the college to be a visible, accessible resource for students and a valuable partner in the community.”
Robinson implemented change by establishing priorities and goals and earned his place in college history by cultivated the dual admission Owens Express programs with area universities and the Start Here scholarship, she said.
He listened to faculty, students, and staff in the development of the strategic plan, the revision of the mission and empowered decision making within the framework of the new, aspirational vision, “as the premier two-year college in northwest Ohio,” she said.
He initiated the $2 million capital campaign for the Dana Center to advance manufacturing training with support from the Owens Foundation, alumni, and indispensable corporate partners.
The resolution also praised Robinson’s #EndCCStigma campaign which has gone nationally and addresses “the lingering belief that two-year schools don’t measure up to their four-year counterparts.”
“May it be hereby resolved that upon the occasion of his final meeting,” Hammond read with a choked-up voice, “the Owens Community College Board of Trustees sincerely thanks President Steve Robinson for his authentic leadership, bringing our premier college vision to the forefront of the communities we serve, and for enabling the voices of students, faculty and alumni to be heard, as together, we continue to change minds toward the true meaning and value of our community colleges.
“That resolution is so kind,” Robinson said. “Thank you so much this is the absolute hardest part of all of this.”
“Our commitment to you is we’ll keep this train going down the tracks,” Hammond said.