WESTON — Many hands took part in making a mini masterpiece at Sonlight Church & Community Center.
Pastor Chris Boggs said that over 60 people took part in creating the “glass” chalk work in the church parking lot the Friday and Saturday before Easter Sunday.
“We did this because we felt people needed something beautiful and hopeful for Easter, especially since we couldn’t have a regular worship service,” Boggs said.
The pattern was laid this out on April 10.
Steve Heilman with Crozier Body Shop, saw a picture and laid it out on a grid to scale on a piece of paper. He then transferred those dimensions to the surface of the church parking lot.
It took 4 1/2 hours to lay out the masking tape.
Then, on April 11, more than 60 people came in 20-minute segments so that we could keep social distance. They began coming at 9 a.m. and we finished at 3:30 p.m.
The main “glass” is 30 x 50 feet, not counting the words “He Is Risen.”
The rain has pretty much washed out the art work now, Boggs said last week, but the work can be viewed in a video on the church’s Facebook page.
Todd Heilman did the drone footage.
“It was a lot of work but people have loved it. The video at our Facebook page has been viewed over 5,000 times,” Boggs said.