JERRY CITY — Tyler Douglas has taken a wrecked sprint car and has converted into a racing simulator.
When Elmwood High School tasked Douglas with developing his senior project, he decided to take his engineering creativity and merge it with his familial understanding of race cars.
A friend of Douglas’ father sponsors a sprint car team that races in Fremont. Douglas used the connection to find the wrecked car.
He received a car frame in December and has been working on it since. His original budget of $150 has now grown to around $1,000.
“I decided to make this a big deal and put a lot of effort and ambition into it,” Douglas said.
Some of the simulator’s features include a sound system and lights and he talked about adding a computer system to the car.
Douglas describes it as a “fully simulated car.
“It’s something that’s going to be amazingly known once I’m finished.”
Developing a sprint car simulator on top of the usual classwork and extracurriculars is quite the balancing act, one that even his parents weren’t sure he could pull off.
“It’s been a lot of juggling between school, extracurriculars, and work outside of school,” Douglas said.
“They didn’t expect me to be able to balance everything that well, but I was able to show them that I could.”
At Elmwood, Douglas is involved in a variety of groups, including student council and marching band.
His favorite experience by far, however, has been his engineering classes.
“I met a lot of really great people through there and had a lot of fun. Marching and music is another one of my big passions, but I’d say engineering tops it,” Douglas said.
“Those were the classes I always had the most fun in.”
Douglas credits his technical education teacher Eric Poffenbaugh as his favorite throughout high school.
“He lets us take our creativity and run with it,” he said.
Douglas plans on attending the University of Toledo to double major in electrical engineering and computer science engineering. He is not sure what career field he’ll enter, but knows he wants to change the world for the better.
“Whatever job I can grab first. But my dream job would be to go somewhere to invent rather than just work. Whether that be in some place that pushes technology forward or society forward as a whole, that’s where I’d like to be,” Douglas said.
“I really like automobiles and just being in the cars. Being able to innovate in that type of field would be awesome.”